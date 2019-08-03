Channels

A picture from the magazine of Islamic State purportedly shows 27-year-old militant Abdelhamid Abaaoud, believed to be the mastermind of a jihadist cell dismantled in Belgium in January 2015. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Islamic State ‘caliphate’ is gone but new wave of terrorist attacks possible before end of the year, UN warns

  • UN Security Council findings raise concerns about up to 30,000 foreigners who travelled to fight and who may still be alive
  • A further challenge is the imminent release of some of the first wave of returnees to be imprisoned after returning from Isis territory
Topic |   Islamic State
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 1:03pm, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A picture from the magazine of Islamic State purportedly shows 27-year-old militant Abdelhamid Abaaoud, believed to be the mastermind of a jihadist cell dismantled in Belgium in January 2015. Photo: AFP
Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded. Photo: AP
Middle East

Hamza bin Laden may have been groomed to lead al-Qaeda but the group will survive his death

  • The US State Department offered a US$1 million bounty for him in February although various experts believe he was already dead already by then
  • The group is slowly rebuilding in disparate franchises from east Asia to West Africa, aiming to fill the vacuum left by Islamic State’s demise
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:22pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
