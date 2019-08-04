An Iranian Revolutionary Guard jet boat sails around a seized tanker in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran on July 21. Photo: EPA
Iran has seized another foreign ship accused of smuggling fuel, state media says
- The seizure, reported by state media, would make this the third vessel seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the past two weeks
- Local reports did not provide further details on the vessel or the nationality of the crew
Topic | Iran
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard jet boat sails around a seized tanker in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran on July 21. Photo: EPA
A speedboat from Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Photo: Mehr News Agency via AP
Britain announces Europe-led mission to protect vital Gulf shipping after Iran’s ‘act of state piracy’
- Plan comes in wake of Iran’s seizure of British-flagged tanker in Strait of Hormuz
- British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says mission is was not part of US policy of putting ‘maximum pressure’ on Middle Eastern nation
Topic | Iran
A speedboat from Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Photo: Mehr News Agency via AP