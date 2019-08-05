This photo released on the official Facebook page of the Syrian presidency, shows Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad. Photo: AP
Syria’s UK-born first lady, Asma al-Asad, says she is free of breast cancer
- The Syrian presidency announced last August that the 44-year-old first lady had begun treatment for breast cancer
- Since then, photos of her, thin and wearing a headscarf, have regularly been shared on the Syrian presidency’s social media accounts
Topic | Middle East
