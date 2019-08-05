Channels

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Tehran on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US allies too ‘ashamed’ to join Gulf defence force, Iran says

  • Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed he had turned down an offer to meet US President Donald Trump last month
  • He went on to blame the US for all the world’s tensions, asking how it could lead such a coalition. ‘An arsonist cannot be a fireman,’ he said.
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:41pm, 5 Aug, 2019

People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran says it arrested 17 Iranians allegedly recruited by CIA and has sentenced some to death

  • Iranian intelligence official says those arrested worked on ‘sensitive sites’ in military and nuclear installations and were offered US jobs or visas
  • Trump calls announcement ‘totally false story’ and ‘another lie’ from Iran
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:25am, 23 Jul, 2019

