People extinguish a fire from the blast outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA
At least 20 dead and 47 injured in explosion outside hospital in Egypt’s capital
- The blast struck around midnight, on a road running along the Nile river in an area outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute
- The country’s interior ministry had sought to quell suspicions that the explosion was a terrorist incident, but later said the car involved contained explosives
Topic | Egypt
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
150 feared dead in the ‘worst Mediterranean tragedy of the year’ as migrants drown after boats sink
- Dozens rescued but many more drowned after flimsy boats capsized of town of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) east of Tripoli
- Amnesty International lambasted the European Union over the latest deaths
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
