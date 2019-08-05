Channels

People extinguish a fire from the blast outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA
Middle East

At least 20 dead and 47 injured in explosion outside hospital in Egypt’s capital

  • The blast struck around midnight, on a road running along the Nile river in an area outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute
  • The country’s interior ministry had sought to quell suspicions that the explosion was a terrorist incident, but later said the car involved contained explosives
Topic |   Egypt
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Aug, 2019

People extinguish a fire from the blast outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

150 feared dead in the ‘worst Mediterranean tragedy of the year’ as migrants drown after boats sink

  • Dozens rescued but many more drowned after flimsy boats capsized of town of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) east of Tripoli
  • Amnesty International lambasted the European Union over the latest deaths
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:00am, 27 Jul, 2019

Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
