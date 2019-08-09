Channels

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

More than 2 million Muslims begin haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

  • The haj, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives
  • It consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:10pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Saudi women have long required permission from their male ‘guardians’ to marry, renew their passports. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Saudi Arabia finally allows women to travel independently

  • The regulation allows women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and leave the country without their guardian’s permission
  • The ruling comes as the kingdom faces heightened scrutiny over its human rights record
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:57pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Saudi women have long required permission from their male 'guardians' to marry, renew their passports. Photo: Reuters
