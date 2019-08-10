Channels

Iran’s new missile defence system ‘Falagh’. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran unveils new air defence system capable of defending against cruise missiles, drones

  • The Falagh is also capable of finding stealth aircraft, ballistic missiles within a 400-kilometre range
  • The unveiling comes at a time of rising tensions with the United States
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:17pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Iran’s new missile defence system ‘Falagh’. Photo: AFP
Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

UK joins US mission to protect ships in Gulf after taunts from Iran

  • UK will supply two Royal Navy ships in the Gulf alongside two US warships
  • France and Germany have previously indicated they would refuse to join any US-led mission
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:07pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
