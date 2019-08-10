Iran’s new missile defence system ‘Falagh’. Photo: AFP
Iran unveils new air defence system capable of defending against cruise missiles, drones
- The Falagh is also capable of finding stealth aircraft, ballistic missiles within a 400-kilometre range
- The unveiling comes at a time of rising tensions with the United States
Topic | Iran
Iran’s new missile defence system ‘Falagh’. Photo: AFP
Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
UK joins US mission to protect ships in Gulf after taunts from Iran
- UK will supply two Royal Navy ships in the Gulf alongside two US warships
- France and Germany have previously indicated they would refuse to join any US-led mission
Topic | Iran
Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP