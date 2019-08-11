Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a military vehicle during clashes with government forces in Aden. Photo: Reuters
Yemen peace process in jeopardy as separatists grab control in pro-government stronghold of Aden
- Officials said separatists had seized control of all government military camps in the southern port city
Security forces inspect the site of a deadly attack in Aden, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Rebel missile and suicide attack kill at least 51 in Yemen
- Double attacks mark deadliest day in nearly two years for southern city of Aden
- Most casualties resulted from missile strike, which slammed into military parade of newly graduated militia fighters
