Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A fighter of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) aims at forces of the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) at the Al-Yarmook frontline in Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Rival Libya forces agree to UN-backed Eid truce despite deadly car bombing

  • Khalifa Hifter’s forces announced that they would implement a ceasefire, after the unity government conditionally accepted the truce for the three-day holiday
Topic |   Libya
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:28am, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A fighter of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) aims at forces of the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) at the Al-Yarmook frontline in Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

150 feared dead in the ‘worst Mediterranean tragedy of the year’ as migrants drown after boats sink

  • Dozens rescued but many more drowned after flimsy boats capsized of town of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) east of Tripoli
  • Amnesty International lambasted the European Union over the latest deaths
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:00am, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.