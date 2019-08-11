A fighter of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) aims at forces of the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) at the Al-Yarmook frontline in Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
Rival Libya forces agree to UN-backed Eid truce despite deadly car bombing
- Khalifa Hifter’s forces announced that they would implement a ceasefire, after the unity government conditionally accepted the truce for the three-day holiday
Topic | Libya
A fighter of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) aims at forces of the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) at the Al-Yarmook frontline in Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
150 feared dead in the ‘worst Mediterranean tragedy of the year’ as migrants drown after boats sink
- Dozens rescued but many more drowned after flimsy boats capsized of town of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) east of Tripoli
- Amnesty International lambasted the European Union over the latest deaths
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters