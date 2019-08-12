Israeli Arab youths, from the scout youth movement, march during a parade for the Eid al-Adha festival in the mixed Arab Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa. Photo: AP Photo
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site during overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays
- Police fired sound grenades on Sunday as Palestinian protests intensified at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount
