Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Yemen separatists deny Aden pull-out after Saudi coalition bombardment

  • The coalition bombarded the separatists in Aden early on Sunday, Saudi state-backed media reported
  • It followed accusations from the Yemeni government that the separatists and their backers in the UAE were attempting to stage a coup
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:45am, 12 Aug, 2019

Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
Members of UAE-backed forces stop cars on a street as smoke billows from a car service shop during clashes in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Yemen faces ‘civil war within a civil war’ after fighting in Aden highlights Saudi-UAE rift

  • Southern separatists seized the presidential palace in second city, threatening to push the war-ravaged nation deeper into turmoil
  • Saudi Arabia and UAE appear to have diverging interests in Yemen, where war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:32pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Members of UAE-backed forces stop cars on a street as smoke billows from a car service shop during clashes in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters
