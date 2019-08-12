Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
Yemen separatists deny Aden pull-out after Saudi coalition bombardment
- The coalition bombarded the separatists in Aden early on Sunday, Saudi state-backed media reported
- It followed accusations from the Yemeni government that the separatists and their backers in the UAE were attempting to stage a coup
Members of UAE-backed forces stop cars on a street as smoke billows from a car service shop during clashes in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters
Yemen faces ‘civil war within a civil war’ after fighting in Aden highlights Saudi-UAE rift
- Southern separatists seized the presidential palace in second city, threatening to push the war-ravaged nation deeper into turmoil
- Saudi Arabia and UAE appear to have diverging interests in Yemen, where war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
Members of UAE-backed forces stop cars on a street as smoke billows from a car service shop during clashes in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters