Middle East

Israel bans visit by US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib after push from Donald Trump

  • Both lawmakers are outspoken critics of US president and of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians
  • Extraordinary move brings long-time US ally into Trump’s fight against political rivals at home
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:47am, 16 Aug, 2019

US congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference in Washington in July. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Arab youths, from the scout youth movement, march during a parade for the Eid al-Adha festival in the mixed Arab Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site during overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays

  • Police fired sound grenades on Sunday as Palestinian protests intensified at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:28am, 12 Aug, 2019

Israeli Arab youths, from the scout youth movement, march during a parade for the Eid al-Adha festival in the mixed Arab Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa. Photo: AP Photo
