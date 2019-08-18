Channels

An Afghan woman at the door of the hospital after a suicide attack at a wedding ceremony in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI
Middle East

Deaths feared after massive blast hits Kabul wedding leaving at least 20 wounded

  • Explosion rocks wedding hall with images circulating appearing to show dead bodies
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:01am, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People extinguish a fire from the blast outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA
Middle East

At least 20 dead and 47 injured in ‘terrorist’ blast outside hospital in Egypt’s capital

  • The blast struck around midnight, on a road running along the Nile river in an area outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute
  • The country’s interior ministry had sought to quell suspicions that it was a terrorist incident, but later said the car involved contained explosives
Topic |   Egypt
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

