Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Satellite image shows activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran's Semnan province. Photo: Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP
Middle East

Images reveal Iran is preparing for a third attempted satellite launch despite heavy US criticism

  • Satellite images show increased activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran’s Semnan province
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:35am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Satellite image shows activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran's Semnan province. Photo: Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
Europe

Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker despite last-minute attempt by US to seize vessel

  • Move could help defuse tensions between London and Tehran as British-flagged tanker remains held by Iran
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of ‘piracy attempt’ and trying to ‘steal our property on the high seas’
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:10pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.