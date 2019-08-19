A supertanker hosting an Iranian flag is seen on the water in the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Iranian supertanker sought by US over suspected breach of sanctions heads to unknown destination
- GPS data shows the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, previously known as Grace 1, moving soon before midnight
