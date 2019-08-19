Channels

A supertanker hosting an Iranian flag is seen on the water in the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Iranian supertanker sought by US over suspected breach of sanctions heads to unknown destination

  • GPS data shows the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, previously known as Grace 1, moving soon before midnight
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:09am, 19 Aug, 2019

A supertanker hosting an Iranian flag is seen on the water in the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Iranian supertanker Grace 1. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 stuck in Gibraltar

  • Washington had attempted to detain the Grace 1 on the grounds that it had links to Iran’s IRGC
  • The tanker was seized by British Royal Marines on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:52pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Iranian supertanker Grace 1. Photo: AFP
