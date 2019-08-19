A huge explosion rocks the Yemeni capital of Sana’a in 2015. Photo: EPA
UN experts find British-made bomb parts in Yemen, in breach of international law
- Britain has licensed at least US$5 billion worth of exports to Saudi Arabia since its war in Yemen began, with accusations of indiscriminate bombing commonplace
- Such arms sales were held to be unlawful in June by the Court of Appeal in London, which found ministers had failed to conduct a proper impact assessment
Topic | Yemen
A huge explosion rocks the Yemeni capital of Sana’a in 2015. Photo: EPA
Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
Yemen separatists deny Aden pull-out after Saudi coalition bombardment
- The coalition bombarded the separatists in Aden early on Sunday, Saudi state-backed media reported
- It followed accusations from the Yemeni government that the separatists and their backers in the UAE were attempting to stage a coup
Topic | Yemen
Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA