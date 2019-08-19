Channels

A huge explosion rocks the Yemeni capital of Sana’a in 2015. Photo: EPA
Middle East

UN experts find British-made bomb parts in Yemen, in breach of international law

  • Britain has licensed at least US$5 billion worth of exports to Saudi Arabia since its war in Yemen began, with accusations of indiscriminate bombing commonplace
  • Such arms sales were held to be unlawful in June by the Court of Appeal in London, which found ministers had failed to conduct a proper impact assessment
Topic |   Yemen
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:54pm, 19 Aug, 2019

A huge explosion rocks the Yemeni capital of Sana’a in 2015. Photo: EPA
Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Yemen separatists deny Aden pull-out after Saudi coalition bombardment

  • The coalition bombarded the separatists in Aden early on Sunday, Saudi state-backed media reported
  • It followed accusations from the Yemeni government that the separatists and their backers in the UAE were attempting to stage a coup
Topic |   Yemen
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:29pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Southern separatists patrol a street during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen. Photo: EPA
