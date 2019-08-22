Saudi women walk with their luggage at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Photo: Reuters
Saudi women grapple with new-found freedom to travel on their own
- For decades, women have needed permission from a male relative to marry, obtain a passport, exit prison or leave the conservative Islamic kingdom
- But extensive amendments to the country’s travel, labour and civil status law have gone a long way to dismantling its so-called guardianship system
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi women walk with their luggage at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Photo: Reuters
Saudi women have long required permission from their male ‘guardians’ to marry, renew their passports. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia finally allows women to travel independently
- The regulation allows women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and leave the country without their guardian’s permission
- The ruling comes as the kingdom faces heightened scrutiny over its human rights record
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi women have long required permission from their male ‘guardians’ to marry, renew their passports. Photo: Reuters