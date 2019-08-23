Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
Israel hints at covert bombing raids against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq
- PM Benjamin Netanyahu told a Russian-language broadcaster that ‘of course’ the country is operating against a state ‘that wants to annihilate us’
- A series of blasts in recent weeks have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran
Topic | Israel
