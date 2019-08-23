Channels

Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
Middle East

Israel hints at covert bombing raids against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq

  • PM Benjamin Netanyahu told a Russian-language broadcaster that ‘of course’ the country is operating against a state ‘that wants to annihilate us’
  • A series of blasts in recent weeks have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:18pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
