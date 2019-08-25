A US military helicopter is seen flying towards the Green Zone in Kabul on August 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
The US and the Taliban resume push for peace at Doha talks with aim to allow Washington to withdraw troops
- The Taliban’s Doha spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that progress is being made, but several ‘technical points’ still need to be addressed
Topic | Afghanistan
An Afghan security official keeps watch at a checkpoint. Photo: EPA
At least 35 people killed by roadside Taliban bomb in Afghanistan
- The group, which has resurged since its regime was toppled by the US invasion in 2001, pledged this month to reduce civilian casualties
- Civilians have long paid a disproportionate price in the nearly 18 years since the US invaded Afghanistan
