Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Presidential Press Service via AP
Middle East

Istanbul authorities ban ‘Queer Olympix’ in blow to pro-LGBT movement in Turkey

  • It is the first time the event, which began in 2017, has been cancelled by authorities
Updated: 4:53am, 25 Aug, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Presidential Press Service via AP
Christians taking part in a service at the Gereja Komunitas Anugerah, or Grace Community Church, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The church openly expresses its support for Indonesia's LGBT community. Photo: Agoes Rudianto
Family & Relationships

LGBT in Indonesia: how first church to welcome queer members is a lifeline for some, target for others

  • The church in Jakarta expressed support for LGBT members after finding out many had stopped attending the institution, regarding it as homophobic
  • It has become an inspiration for many of its congregation, but has also been threatened by hardliners amid rising conservatism in the country
Updated: 1:32pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Christians taking part in a service at the Gereja Komunitas Anugerah, or Grace Community Church, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The church openly expresses its support for Indonesia’s LGBT community. Photo: Agoes Rudianto
