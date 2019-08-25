Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Presidential Press Service via AP
Istanbul authorities ban ‘Queer Olympix’ in blow to pro-LGBT movement in Turkey
- It is the first time the event, which began in 2017, has been cancelled by authorities
Christians taking part in a service at the Gereja Komunitas Anugerah, or Grace Community Church, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The church openly expresses its support for Indonesia’s LGBT community. Photo: Agoes Rudianto
LGBT in Indonesia: how first church to welcome queer members is a lifeline for some, target for others
- The church in Jakarta expressed support for LGBT members after finding out many had stopped attending the institution, regarding it as homophobic
- It has become an inspiration for many of its congregation, but has also been threatened by hardliners amid rising conservatism in the country
