A Syrian soldier in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikoun, Syria, stands on the highway that links the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo. Photo: AP Photo
Israeli jets strike targets in Syria to prevent Iranian ‘killer drone’ attack, army states
- Military spokesman says strike took place in Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, to combat ‘significant threat’
Topic | Syrian conflict
Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
Israel hints at covert bombing raids against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq
- PM Benjamin Netanyahu told a Russian-language broadcaster that ‘of course’ the country is operating against a state ‘that wants to annihilate us’
- A series of blasts in recent weeks have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran
Topic | Israel
