A Syrian soldier in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikoun, Syria, stands on the highway that links the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Israeli jets strike targets in Syria to prevent Iranian ‘killer drone’ attack, army states

  • Military spokesman says strike took place in Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, to combat ‘significant threat’
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08am, 25 Aug, 2019

A Syrian soldier in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikoun, Syria, stands on the highway that links the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo. Photo: AP Photo
Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
Middle East

Israel hints at covert bombing raids against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq

  • PM Benjamin Netanyahu told a Russian-language broadcaster that ‘of course’ the country is operating against a state ‘that wants to annihilate us’
  • A series of blasts in recent weeks have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:42pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Plumes of smoke rise after an explosion on August 12 at a military base southwest of Baghdad. Photo: AP
