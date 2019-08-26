The plane which carried Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen on the tarmac of the airport in Biarritz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes surprise visit to G7 summit amid nuclear programme deadlock
- Zarif’s presence at summit had not been announced and he did not meet with US President Donald Trump
Topic | Iran
The plane which carried Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen on the tarmac of the airport in Biarritz. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Brazil's Air Force plane dropping water to fight the fire at the Amazon forest. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
G7 nations close to agreement on tackling devastating Amazon fires, French President Emmanuel Macron says
- Macron says the G7 countries were finalising a possible deal on ‘technical and financial help’ as hundreds of fires continue to rage through rainforest
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
A Brazil's Air Force plane dropping water to fight the fire at the Amazon forest. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE