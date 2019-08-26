Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah being broadcast on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah threatens Israel after Beirut ‘drone attack’

  • Nasrallah says ‘Hezbollah will [not] allow … aggression of this kind’ after predawn attack in Beirut
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:33am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah being broadcast on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lebanese security stand near the site where an Israeli drone was said to have crashed in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, in a southern suburb of Beirut. Photo: AP
Middle East

Lebanon blasts Israel ‘aggression’ after two drones crash in Beirut and jets attack Syria targets

  • Drone incident came hours after Israel attacked targets near Syria’s capital of Damascus
  • Lebanon regularly accuses its neighbour of violating its airspace with planes and drones
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:47pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lebanese security stand near the site where an Israeli drone was said to have crashed in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, in a southern suburb of Beirut. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.