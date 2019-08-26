Benzi Gopstein of the Jewish Power party. Photo: AFP
Israeli court bars two ‘racist’ Jewish Power candidates from standing in election
- Jewish Power members are followers of late racist rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach movement wanted to chase Arabs from Israel
- Jewish Power advocates removing ‘Israel’s enemies from our land’, a reference to Palestinians and Arab Israelis who carry out attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: AP
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired, army says
- President Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for re-election in a potentially tough general election on September 17
- He faces criticism from his party’s right but analysts say he is anxious to avoid escalation ahead of the polls
