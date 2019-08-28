Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif holds a lecture at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: EPA
Asylum bid: Iranian journalist uses cigarette break to flee foreign minister’s delegation in Sweden
- Journalist Amir Tohid Fazel was covering Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s Nordic tour
- He fled the official delegation and applied for residency in Sweden
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes surprise visit to G7 summit amid nuclear programme deadlock
- Zarif’s presence at summit had not been announced and he did not meet with US President Donald Trump
