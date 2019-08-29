US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: Agence France-Presse
US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump
- The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, ‘we would come back with a force like … never before’
Topic | Afghanistan
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: Agence France-Presse
A US military helicopter is seen flying towards the Green Zone in Kabul on August 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
The US and the Taliban resume push for peace at Doha talks with aim to allow Washington to withdraw troops
- The Taliban’s Doha spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that progress is being made, but several ‘technical points’ still need to be addressed
Topic | Afghanistan
A US military helicopter is seen flying towards the Green Zone in Kabul on August 3, 2019. Photo: AFP