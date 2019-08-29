Channels

US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: Agence France-Presse
Middle East

US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump

  • The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, ‘we would come back with a force like … never before’
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:45pm, 29 Aug, 2019

A US military helicopter is seen flying towards the Green Zone in Kabul on August 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
Middle East

The US and the Taliban resume push for peace at Doha talks with aim to allow Washington to withdraw troops

  • The Taliban’s Doha spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that progress is being made, but several ‘technical points’ still need to be addressed
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:55am, 25 Aug, 2019

