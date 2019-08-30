Fighters of the UAE-trained Security Belt Force pictured in Yemen on Thursday. Photo: AFP
UAE confirms Yemen air strikes on ‘terrorist militias’ in Aden
- Yemen’s government had accused the UAE of launching the strikes in support of separatists who say they have regained control of the southern city
Members of UAE-backed forces stop cars on a street as smoke billows from a car service shop during clashes in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters
Yemen faces ‘civil war within a civil war’ after fighting in Aden highlights Saudi-UAE rift
- Southern separatists seized the presidential palace in second city, threatening to push the war-ravaged nation deeper into turmoil
- Saudi Arabia and UAE appear to have diverging interests in Yemen, where war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
