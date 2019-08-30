Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Turkey eyeing Russian fighter jets in snub to US
- President Erdogan said Su-35s and Su-57s are a possible alternative to American planes
- The Turkish leader plans to meet Trump next month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York
Topic | Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin pitches Su-57 stealth jets to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rift with US
- President Erdogan’s visit to Russia follows US decision to suspend Turkey’s ability to buy and help build F-35 stealth warplane
- Putin and Erdogan have strengthened economic and military ties as relations between Turkey and the US, its Nato ally, have strained
Topic | Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP