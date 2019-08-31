US soldiers salute during a flag lowering ceremony at the Bagram Air Base. Photo: AFP
US service member killed during combat mission in Afghanistan as talks continue with the Taliban
- At least 15 US military personnel have been killed in action in Afghanistan this year
Topic | Afghanistan
US soldiers salute during a flag lowering ceremony at the Bagram Air Base. Photo: AFP
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump
- The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, ‘we would come back with a force like … never before’
Topic | Afghanistan
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP