Afghan security forces drive along a road as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks to capture the city of Kunduz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban launches ‘massive attack’ on one of Afghanistan’s main cities, Kunduz, as peace talks continue
- Taliban fighters have taken hospital patients as hostages after starting a multipronged assault on the strategically important city overnight
- This comes as talks with the US to end the nearly 18 year war continue in Qatar
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan security forces drive along a road as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks to capture the city of Kunduz. Photo: EPA-EFE
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump
- The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, ‘we would come back with a force like … never before’
Topic | Afghanistan
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP