An Islamic State jihadist suspected of beheading more than 100 people in Raqqa and with possible links to the Paris and Brussels attacks has been captured in Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said.

Anouar Haddouchi, who is of Belgian origin, was captured in the eastern Deir Ezzor region, around 100km (60 miles) from the Iraqi border, SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali said on Twitter.

Bali also confirmed Belgian media reports about the capture which they said took place in March.

Haddouchi was being held by the SDF, which is dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a group Turkey sees as “terrorist”.