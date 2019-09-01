Afghan national army soldiers take part in an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Taliban launches another attack in Afghanistan as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says peace deal is near
- The attack on the capital of Baghlan province came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said he warned the Taliban during talks that ‘violence like this must stop’
- The attacks are seen as strengthening the negotiating position of the Taliban, who control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
