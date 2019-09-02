In southern Lebanon, smoke rises from shells fired from Israel. Photo: Reuters
Israel strikes back after Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles from Lebanon
- The Lebanese army said Israeli forces fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages, following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops
Topic | Israel
The building that houses the media office of Hezbollah after an alleged attack carried by an Israeli drone in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday, Photo: EPA
Lebanon’s president says Israel drone attack was a ‘declaration of war’
- Attack on Palestinian base in Lebanon came hours after Hezbollah claimed it was targeted by a similar Israeli strike
- Both incidents came after Israel launched strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent an Iranian attack
Topic | Middle East
