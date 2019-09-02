Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In southern Lebanon, smoke rises from shells fired from Israel. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Israel strikes back after Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles from Lebanon

  • The Lebanese army said Israeli forces fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages, following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:10am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

In southern Lebanon, smoke rises from shells fired from Israel. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The building that houses the media office of Hezbollah after an alleged attack carried by an Israeli drone in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday, Photo: EPA
Middle East

Lebanon’s president says Israel drone attack was a ‘declaration of war’

  • Attack on Palestinian base in Lebanon came hours after Hezbollah claimed it was targeted by a similar Israeli strike
  • Both incidents came after Israel launched strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent an Iranian attack
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:46pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The building that houses the media office of Hezbollah after an alleged attack carried by an Israeli drone in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday, Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.