Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Red Crescent medics walk next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led air strikes on a detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen. Photo; Reuters
Middle East

‘Shocking’ Saudi-coalition air strike kills more than 100 at Yemen prison

  • International Committee of the Red Cross reveals death toll after air assault in Dhamar
  • The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed a site storing drones and missiles
Topic |   Yemen
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:07am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Red Crescent medics walk next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led air strikes on a detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen. Photo; Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.