Red Crescent medics walk next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led air strikes on a detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen. Photo; Reuters
‘Shocking’ Saudi-coalition air strike kills more than 100 at Yemen prison
- International Committee of the Red Cross reveals death toll after air assault in Dhamar
- The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed a site storing drones and missiles
