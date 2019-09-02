On Sunday, Iran unveiled what it said was a new reconnaissance and attack drone with a range of more than 1,000km. Photo: EPA
War by remote control: Israel’s enemies Iran and Hezbollah challenge its drone superiority
- Iran unveils new reconnaissance and attack drone with a range of more than 1,000km
- Comes after a series of drone attacks in the region, blamed on Israel
In southern Lebanon, smoke rises from shells fired from Israel. Photo: Reuters
Israel strikes back after Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles from Lebanon
- The Lebanese army said Israeli forces fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages, following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops
