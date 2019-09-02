An image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald Trump showing the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Centre. Photo: AP
Iran confirms space centre blast, slams Trump for tweeting about it
- A government spokesman said that ‘fortunately, nobody was killed’ in the incident at Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Semnan province
- But he hit out at the US president for posting a satellite photo of the explosion’s aftermath on Twitter and ‘kind of treating the subject gleefully’
Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost. Photo: AFP
Iran answers Donald Trump’s Twitter taunt about rocket failure with satellite selfie
- The US president posted on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch
