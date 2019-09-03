Afghan men carry an injured man after a large explosion in Kabul. Photo: AP Photo
Massive blast rocks central Kabul as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visits Afghan capital for talks with Taliban
- Gunfire could be heard in the aftermath along with a secondary explosion when a nearby petrol station caught fire
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan national army soldiers take part in an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Taliban launches another attack in Afghanistan as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says peace deal is near
- The attack on the capital of Baghlan province came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said he warned the Taliban during talks that ‘violence like this must stop’
- The attacks are seen as strengthening the negotiating position of the Taliban, who control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan
Topic | War in Afghanistan
