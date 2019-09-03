Channels

Afghan men carry an injured man after a large explosion in Kabul. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Massive blast rocks central Kabul as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visits Afghan capital for talks with Taliban

  • Gunfire could be heard in the aftermath along with a secondary explosion when a nearby petrol station caught fire
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:43am, 3 Sep, 2019

Afghan men carry an injured man after a large explosion in Kabul. Photo: AP Photo
Afghan national army soldiers take part in an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Taliban launches another attack in Afghanistan as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says peace deal is near

  • The attack on the capital of Baghlan province came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said he warned the Taliban during talks that ‘violence like this must stop’
  • The attacks are seen as strengthening the negotiating position of the Taliban, who control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan
Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:40pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Afghan national army soldiers take part in an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
