First responders cover the bodies of victims found under the rubble of a destroyed building in Yemen on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

US, Britain, France complicit in possible war crimes in Yemen, UN says

  • The wide-ranging report said that all parties to the conflict had overseen a host of horrors ranging from air strikes to arbitrary killings and torture
  • By some estimates, the conflict has killed as many as 95,000 people, including tens of thousands of civilians, and left millions more in need of help
Topic |   Yemen
The Washington Post

Updated: 11:35pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A huge explosion rocks the Yemeni capital of Sana’a in 2015. Photo: EPA
Middle East

UN experts find British-made bomb parts in Yemen, in breach of international law

  • Britain has licensed at least US$5 billion worth of exports to Saudi Arabia since its war in Yemen began, with accusations of indiscriminate bombing commonplace
  • Such arms sales were held to be unlawful in June by the Court of Appeal in London, which found ministers had failed to conduct a proper impact assessment
Topic |   Yemen
The Guardian

Updated: 12:54pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
