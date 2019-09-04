Crew Members of Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, pictured off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iran to release seven crew members from British-flagged tanker seized in July
- The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized control of the Stena Impero on July 19 from the middle of the Strait of Hormuz
- It followed the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by British commandos on July 4 as it passed through the waters off the coast of Gibraltar
Topic | Iran
The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya in Mediterranean
- The US Department of Treasury on Friday said that the vessel is ‘blocked property’ under an anti-terrorist order
- The ship has been bouncing around the Mediterranean after being held for six weeks by Gibraltar on suspicion its cargo was bound for Syria
Topic | United States
