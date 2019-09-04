Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Crew Members of Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, pictured off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran to release seven crew members from British-flagged tanker seized in July

  • The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized control of the Stena Impero on July 19 from the middle of the Strait of Hormuz
  • It followed the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by British commandos on July 4 as it passed through the waters off the coast of Gibraltar
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Crew Members of Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, pictured off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya in Mediterranean

  • The US Department of Treasury on Friday said that the vessel is ‘blocked property’ under an anti-terrorist order
  • The ship has been bouncing around the Mediterranean after being held for six weeks by Gibraltar on suspicion its cargo was bound for Syria
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:13am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.