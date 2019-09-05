Channels

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani speaks at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Handout via dpa
Middle East

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani says country will scale back nuclear commitments as US sanctions stoke tensions

  • Details of plan set to be declared a day after the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s space programme
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:09am, 5 Sep, 2019

A satellite image on August 29 of failed Iranian rocket launch at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran. Image: Maxar Technologies via AFP
United States & Canada

US imposes sanctions on Iran space programme, claims attempted launch shows urgent ‘threat’

  • ‘The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch programme as cover to advance its ballistic missile programmes,’ says US secretary of state
  • US was imposes sanctions on the Iran Space Agency as well as two affiliated research centers
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:30am, 4 Sep, 2019

