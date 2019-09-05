Iranian President Hassan Rowhani speaks at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Handout via dpa
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani says country will scale back nuclear commitments as US sanctions stoke tensions
- Details of plan set to be declared a day after the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s space programme
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani speaks at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Handout via dpa
A satellite image on August 29 of failed Iranian rocket launch at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran. Image: Maxar Technologies via AFP
US imposes sanctions on Iran space programme, claims attempted launch shows urgent ‘threat’
- ‘The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch programme as cover to advance its ballistic missile programmes,’ says US secretary of state
- US was imposes sanctions on the Iran Space Agency as well as two affiliated research centers
Topic | Iran
A satellite image on August 29 of failed Iranian rocket launch at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran. Image: Maxar Technologies via AFP