The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria. Photo: Reuters
US offered ‘millions in cash’ to Indian captain of Iranian oil tanker believed headed to Syria
- The captain did not respond to the offer and the United States added him to a sanctions blacklist
The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya was formerly known as Grace 1. Photo: AFP
US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya in Mediterranean
- The US Department of Treasury on Friday said that the vessel is ‘blocked property’ under an anti-terrorist order
- The ship has been bouncing around the Mediterranean after being held for six weeks by Gibraltar on suspicion its cargo was bound for Syria
