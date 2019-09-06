Channels

Supporters of the Southern Separatist Movement hold a flag of the former South Yemen aloft. Photo: AP
Middle East

Stalemate sets in as cracks begin to appear in Saudi-UAE coalition fighting war in Yemen

  • Since 2015, Yemen’s civil war has killed tens of thousands, driven millions from their homes, destroyed the country and thrown much of the population into near starvation
Topic |   Yemen
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:57pm, 6 Sep, 2019

First responders cover the bodies of victims found under the rubble of a destroyed building in Yemen on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

US, Britain, France complicit in possible war crimes in Yemen, UN says

  • The wide-ranging report said that all parties to the conflict had overseen a host of horrors ranging from air strikes to arbitrary killings and torture
  • By some estimates, the conflict has killed as many as 95,000 people, including tens of thousands of civilians, and left millions more in need of help
Topic |   Yemen
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:17am, 4 Sep, 2019

