Supporters of the Southern Separatist Movement hold a flag of the former South Yemen aloft. Photo: AP
Stalemate sets in as cracks begin to appear in Saudi-UAE coalition fighting war in Yemen
- Since 2015, Yemen’s civil war has killed tens of thousands, driven millions from their homes, destroyed the country and thrown much of the population into near starvation
Topic | Yemen
First responders cover the bodies of victims found under the rubble of a destroyed building in Yemen on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US, Britain, France complicit in possible war crimes in Yemen, UN says
- The wide-ranging report said that all parties to the conflict had overseen a host of horrors ranging from air strikes to arbitrary killings and torture
- By some estimates, the conflict has killed as many as 95,000 people, including tens of thousands of civilians, and left millions more in need of help
