A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 off the coast of Tartus. Photo: AP
Middle East

Iranian oil tanker sought by US spotted off the coast of Syria

  • Tehran reportedly promised the once-detained vessel would not go to Syria when authorities in Gibraltar agreed to release it several weeks ago
  • Its appearance in waters near Tartus comes as Iran prepares to announce what further steps it had taken to move away from the 2015 nuclear deal
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:34pm, 7 Sep, 2019

The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US offered ‘millions in cash’ to Indian captain of Iranian oil tanker believed headed to Syria

  • The captain did not respond to the offer and the United States added him to a sanctions blacklist
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:50pm, 5 Sep, 2019

The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria. Photo: Reuters
