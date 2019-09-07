A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 off the coast of Tartus. Photo: AP
Iranian oil tanker sought by US spotted off the coast of Syria
- Tehran reportedly promised the once-detained vessel would not go to Syria when authorities in Gibraltar agreed to release it several weeks ago
- Its appearance in waters near Tartus comes as Iran prepares to announce what further steps it had taken to move away from the 2015 nuclear deal
Topic | Iran
The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria. Photo: Reuters
US offered ‘millions in cash’ to Indian captain of Iranian oil tanker believed headed to Syria
- The captain did not respond to the offer and the United States added him to a sanctions blacklist
