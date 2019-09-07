Channels

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran fires up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles, in latest nuclear step

  • Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation says it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges as it scales back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal
  • However, it says it will honour commitments to give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:02pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
Richard L. Armitage
Richard L. Armitage

Donald Trump doesn’t want war with Iran. But he’s backed himself into a corner

  • The US president broke the Iran nuclear deal out of spite for Barack Obama and deference to Saudi Arabia, says former US deputy secretary of state Richard L. Armitage
  • And now he’s left without a plan B
Richard L. Armitage

Richard L. Armitage  

Updated: 6:24am, 16 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
