Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran fires up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles, in latest nuclear step
- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation says it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges as it scales back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal
- However, it says it will honour commitments to give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
