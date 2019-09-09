The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran says it could release seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero within days
- Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says necessary steps to set ship free are ‘under way’
- Vessel was detained in what was seen as tit-for-tat move after British authorities seized Iranian tanker in July
Topic | Iran
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran fires up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles, in latest nuclear step
- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation says it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges as it scales back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal
- However, it says it will honour commitments to give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites
Topic | Iran
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP