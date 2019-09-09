Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned last week that Israeli drones that violated Lebanese airspace in future would be confronted. Photo: EPA
Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone over Lebanon
- Incident follows an escalation in tensions between the two sides which included fierce exchange of fire
On Sunday, Iran unveiled what it said was a new reconnaissance and attack drone with a range of more than 1,000km. Photo: EPA
War by remote control: Israel’s enemies Iran and Hezbollah challenge its drone superiority
- Iran unveils new reconnaissance and attack drone with a range of more than 1,000km
- Comes after a series of drone attacks in the region, blamed on Israel
