Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on the Iranian nuclear issue at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo: AFP
Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of destroying secret nuclear weapons site
- Israeli PM says Tehran ‘wiped out’ the facility near city of Abadeh after learning it had been discovered
- Netanyahu calls for ‘pressure, pressure and more pressure’ from international community to stop Iran’s ‘march to the bomb’
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran fires up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles, in latest nuclear step
- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation says it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges as it scales back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal
- However, it says it will honour commitments to give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites
