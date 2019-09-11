Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected

  • Israeli PM’s announcement comes just ahead of unprecedented rerun election on September 17
  • Senior Palestinian official says Netanyahu is ‘not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace’
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:39am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on the Iranian nuclear issue. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Netanyahu accuses Iran of destroying secret ‘nuclear weapons site’ after Israel discovered it

  • Israeli PM says Tehran ‘wiped out’ the facility near city of Abadeh after learning it had been discovered
  • Iran rejects claims, saying Netanyahu is ‘crying wolf’ and seeking pretext for war
Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:44pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on the Iranian nuclear issue. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.