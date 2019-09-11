Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
- Israeli PM’s announcement comes just ahead of unprecedented rerun election on September 17
- Senior Palestinian official says Netanyahu is ‘not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace’
Topic | Middle East
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on the Iranian nuclear issue. Photo: AFP
Netanyahu accuses Iran of destroying secret ‘nuclear weapons site’ after Israel discovered it
- Israeli PM says Tehran ‘wiped out’ the facility near city of Abadeh after learning it had been discovered
- Iran rejects claims, saying Netanyahu is ‘crying wolf’ and seeking pretext for war
