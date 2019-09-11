Fans hold a banner reading “Let Iranian women enter their stadiums” during the friendly international football match between Sweden and Iran at the Friends Arena in Solna near Stockholm in March 2015. Photo: AFP
Iran’s ‘Blue Girl’ Sahar Khodayari dies by self-immolation after being arrested for attending soccer match
- 29-year-old fan was caught dressing as a man to sneak into stadium, for which she could have been jailed for six months
- Fifa is seeking end to country’s ban on women attending men’s games as Iran prepares to host first home World Cup qualifier against Cambodia
Topic | Iran
Fans hold a banner reading “Let Iranian women enter their stadiums” during the friendly international football match between Sweden and Iran at the Friends Arena in Solna near Stockholm in March 2015. Photo: AFP