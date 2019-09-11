Channels

A plume of smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Rocket blast at US embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary

  • Incident was first major attack in Afghan capital since Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks with Taliban
  • No injuries reported and all-clear declared about an hour later
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:07am, 11 Sep, 2019

A plume of smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US likely to ramp up operations against Taliban as Donald Trump says Afghanistan peace talks are ‘dead’

  • General says military will pursue ‘whatever targets are available, whatever targets can be lawfully and ethically struck’
  • US president still considering pulling troops from Afghanistan, saying ‘we’d like to get out but we’ll get out at the right time’
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:53am, 10 Sep, 2019

Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
