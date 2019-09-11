A plume of smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Rocket blast at US embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
- Incident was first major attack in Afghan capital since Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks with Taliban
- No injuries reported and all-clear declared about an hour later
Topic | Afghanistan
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US likely to ramp up operations against Taliban as Donald Trump says Afghanistan peace talks are ‘dead’
- General says military will pursue ‘whatever targets are available, whatever targets can be lawfully and ethically struck’
- US president still considering pulling troops from Afghanistan, saying ‘we’d like to get out but we’ll get out at the right time’
Topic | Afghanistan
